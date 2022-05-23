Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) will report sales of $116.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.20 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $97.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $463.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.80 million to $469.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $484.40 million, with estimates ranging from $474.40 million to $489.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 18.05%.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $66.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.85.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

