MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) versus Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) Head-To-Head Contrast

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) and Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.9% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MoneyLion and Detwiler Fenton Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion N/A -52.16% -17.57% Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MoneyLion and Detwiler Fenton Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $171.11 million 2.05 -$177.65 million N/A N/A Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Detwiler Fenton Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MoneyLion.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MoneyLion and Detwiler Fenton Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00 Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

MoneyLion presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 488.24%. Given MoneyLion’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

About MoneyLion (Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Detwiler Fenton Group (Get Rating)

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

