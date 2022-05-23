Morgan Stanley Boosts Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Price Target to $21.00

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Covetrus from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.
Covetrus stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.74. 31,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,346. Covetrus has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $29.01. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -65.93 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Covetrus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
