Morgan Stanley Boosts Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Price Target to $21.00

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Covetrus from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Covetrus stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.74. 31,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,346. Covetrus has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $29.01. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -65.93 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

