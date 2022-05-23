Morgan Stanley Cuts Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $97.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

AEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NYSE AEE opened at $92.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.92. Ameren has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $99.20.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $562,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameren by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

