Morgan Stanley Cuts Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $97.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.
AEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.
NYSE AEE opened at $92.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.92. Ameren has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $99.20.
In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $562,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameren by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.
About Ameren (Get Rating)
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
