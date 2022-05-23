Morgan Stanley Cuts Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $111.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,125. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Entergy has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $373,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,575 shares of company stock worth $25,391,762. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

