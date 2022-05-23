Morgan Stanley Increases Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $31.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of Vistra stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $25.67. 42,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,008,124. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.82. Vistra has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $27.10.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Vistra will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vistra news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 166,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $4,170,001.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,600,992 shares of company stock valued at $92,736,949. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Vistra by 107.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 239,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 124,089 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 499.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 196,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 163,703 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 217.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 45,545 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Vistra by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,544 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vistra by 204.1% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,249,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 838,729 shares during the last quarter.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

