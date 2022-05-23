Morgan Stanley Lowers CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $33.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CNP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

NYSE:CNP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.91. 69,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,155,792. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average of $28.63. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,384,000 after buying an additional 6,679,825 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,378,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.