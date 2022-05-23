Morgan Stanley Lowers Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $87.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s previous close.

D has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

D traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $83.39. 42,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average is $80.08. The company has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

