Morgan Stanley Lowers Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $163.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.36.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.36. 13,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $133.86 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.87.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,754,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,286,275,000 after purchasing an additional 626,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after buying an additional 860,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,211,000 after buying an additional 72,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000,000 after purchasing an additional 289,381 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

