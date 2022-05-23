Morgan Stanley Lowers MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target to $74.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.21% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MGEE. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
MGEE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.51. 779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.31 and its 200 day moving average is $77.78. MGE Energy has a 52 week low of $69.23 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
In other news, Director James L. Possin purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Berbee acquired 1,067 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,598 shares of company stock worth $117,891 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.
About MGE Energy (Get Rating)
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.
