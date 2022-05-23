Morgan Stanley Lowers MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target to $74.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MGEE. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MGEE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.51. 779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.31 and its 200 day moving average is $77.78. MGE Energy has a 52 week low of $69.23 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Possin purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Berbee acquired 1,067 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,598 shares of company stock worth $117,891 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

