Morgan Stanley Lowers ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $86.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OGS. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.57. 1,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,537. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $92.26.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.12. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ONE Gas by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

