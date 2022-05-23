Morgan Stanley Lowers ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $86.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.66% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OGS. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.
Shares of NYSE:OGS traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.57. 1,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,537. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $92.26.
In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ONE Gas by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.
