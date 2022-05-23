Morgan Stanley Lowers Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $181.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.43.

Shares of TRV traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,105. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.18. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,679,185. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

