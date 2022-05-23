Morgan Stanley Trims Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Target Price to $95.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BAX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Shares of BAX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.12. 32,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.51. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $69.71 and a 1 year high of $89.70.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Baxter International will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,431,000 after buying an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $8,409,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

