Morgan Stanley Trims Spire (NYSE:SR) Target Price to $74.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.38% from the stock’s current price.

SR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.88.

Shares of Spire stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Spire has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day moving average of $67.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Spire by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Spire during the third quarter worth $41,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

