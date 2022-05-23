Morgan Stanley Trims The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Target Price to $73.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,401,000 after purchasing an additional 687,072 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $3,210,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 139.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 673,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,304,000 after acquiring an additional 392,734 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.