Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $226.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Motorola reported strong first-quarter 2022 results, with adjusted earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is witnessing healthy demand trends in video security, command center software and land mobile radio services, while the demand for professional and commercial radio is rising. It is well poised to benefit from holistic growth initiatives, disciplined capital distribution and a favorable macroeconomic environment. It reiterated its earlier bullish guidance for 2022. However, an adverse currency translation is a headwind as it generates significant revenues from outside the United States. A debt-laden balance sheet and lower cash flow indicate lapses in sound financial management. Also, the pandemic is expected to dent overall demand, undermining its long-term growth potential to some extent.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.36.

NYSE:MSI traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.57. 14,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,099. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $199.24 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.11.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,891,960,000 after acquiring an additional 616,253 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,436,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,026,120,000 after acquiring an additional 234,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $844,840,000 after acquiring an additional 120,091 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

