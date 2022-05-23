Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $240.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.64.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $210.28 on Monday. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $199.24 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

