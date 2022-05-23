Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Myers Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NYSE MYE traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,680. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $847.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 32.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

