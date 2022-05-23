N John Simmons Sells 3,500 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,421 shares in the company, valued at $940,970.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

KFRC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.70. The stock had a trading volume of 89,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,690. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.06. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.94 and a 1-year high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Kforce had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $416.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,245,000 after acquiring an additional 43,549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 525,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,856,000 after purchasing an additional 279,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

