National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Saputo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.56.

Saputo stock opened at C$25.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$24.86 and a 12-month high of C$42.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.59%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

