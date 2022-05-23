National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$101.12.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CSFB set a C$106.00 price objective on National Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$106.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NA stock opened at C$92.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.73. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$87.71 and a 52-week high of C$106.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$98.13.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.6999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 31.71%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

