National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.70-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NFG traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $69.43. 320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,729. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.64.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $2,934,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,665 shares of company stock worth $8,664,624. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,437,000 after buying an additional 89,633 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after acquiring an additional 130,964 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 69,554 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

