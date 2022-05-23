National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.32-$4.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NHI opened at $55.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 23.40 and a quick ratio of 23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.97. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $69.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.03.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after buying an additional 299,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

