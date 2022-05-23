Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
NYSE:NTCO opened at $7.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natura &Co has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25.
About Natura &Co
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
