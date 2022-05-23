Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:NGVC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.40. 721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 498.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

