Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Naturgy Energy Group from €29.00 ($30.21) to €29.60 ($30.83) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €22.70 ($23.65) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:GASNY opened at $5.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.