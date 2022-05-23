Natuzzi (NTZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NTZ stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a market cap of $107.30 million, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natuzzi in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

