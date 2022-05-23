NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 337.20 ($4.16).

NCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.82) target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NCC stock opened at GBX 213.98 ($2.64) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £662.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 189.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 206.43. NCC Group has a 52 week low of GBX 162.80 ($2.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 348 ($4.29).

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

