Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nemetschek from €85.00 ($88.54) to €78.50 ($81.77) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NEMTF opened at $87.20 on Monday. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of $87.20 and a 52 week high of $87.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day moving average is $115.77.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.