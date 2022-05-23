NeoGames (NGMS) and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NeoGames to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeoGames and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGames $50.46 million $4.65 million -1,259.00 NeoGames Competitors $914.79 million -$75.39 million 63.43

NeoGames’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NeoGames. NeoGames is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.4% of NeoGames shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NeoGames and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGames -0.38% 9.83% 5.46% NeoGames Competitors -2,733.84% -2.38% -207.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NeoGames and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGames 0 0 2 0 3.00 NeoGames Competitors 73 270 379 10 2.45

NeoGames currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.04%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 64.66%. Given NeoGames’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeoGames is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

NeoGames has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoGames’ competitors have a beta of -0.49, suggesting that their average stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NeoGames beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

NeoGames Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGames S.A. provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

