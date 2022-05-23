NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) to report sales of $124.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.40 million to $127.35 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $121.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $507.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $496.00 million to $520.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $569.39 million, with estimates ranging from $536.60 million to $608.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. Bank of America downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 348.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $8.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 0.86.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

