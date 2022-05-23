NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

NRDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NRDS opened at $10.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. NerdWallet has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $34.44.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.28 million. On average, analysts predict that NerdWallet will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 13,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $156,286.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Yuann sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $28,473.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 84,900 shares of company stock valued at $852,925. 49.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDS. Innovius Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth about $81,006,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth about $9,099,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth about $5,622,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth about $3,888,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth about $3,171,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

