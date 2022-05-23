NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetEase’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. NetEase reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetEase will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NetEase.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NetEase by 131.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,978,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,536. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.29. NetEase has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The company has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.49%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

