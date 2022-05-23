New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NJR. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.67.

New Jersey Resources stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,197. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,538,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,874,000 after buying an additional 266,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after purchasing an additional 111,403 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 589,747 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,629,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,954,000 after buying an additional 93,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,700,000 after buying an additional 33,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

