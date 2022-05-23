New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) CAO Adam Weinstein Buys 25,000 Shares

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NMFC traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.24.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 68.37% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $68.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

NMFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,510,000. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,976,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,219,000 after purchasing an additional 209,532 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,098,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 45.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,087,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 654,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,204,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 129,653 shares in the last quarter. 30.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

