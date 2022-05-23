New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.60.

NRZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 311.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 468.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

