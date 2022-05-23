NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) PT Raised to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NFYEF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get NFI Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:NFYEF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.11. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901. NFI Group has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.