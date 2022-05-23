NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Director Purchases $273,824.50 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director Group L. P. Column bought 20,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $273,824.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,417,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,775,621. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NGM stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $13.74. 196,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,724. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.79.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.11% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 174.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,391,000 after acquiring an additional 145,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.