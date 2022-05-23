NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.29) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of NightHawk Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.29) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.10). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get NightHawk Biosciences alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NightHawk Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on NightHawk Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of NHWK stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. NightHawk Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. NightHawk Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 1,995.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHWK. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NightHawk Biosciences by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

About NightHawk Biosciences (Get Rating)

Heat Biologics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NightHawk Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightHawk Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.