NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Downgraded to Neutral at KGI Securities

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at KGI Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.52.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE opened at $108.00 on Monday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.24.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.