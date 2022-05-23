Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nikola’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Nikola reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nikola will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.97). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nikola.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Nikola’s revenue for the quarter was up 1899900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.09.

Shares of NKLA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 347,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,933,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.07. Nikola has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $19.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth $168,174,000. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,535,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nikola by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,642,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,564,000 after buying an additional 1,616,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 105.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,430,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after acquiring an additional 735,564 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nikola by 19.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,567,000 after acquiring an additional 610,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

