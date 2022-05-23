Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.13-$9.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.90. The stock had a trading volume of 327,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $200.09 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.64.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 24.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $275.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 75.8% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Nordson by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Nordson by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.