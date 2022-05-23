Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.91.

Shares of NOG opened at $27.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 18,402.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,794,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,067 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,043,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,054,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,447,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -54.90%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

