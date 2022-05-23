Northland Securities Begins Coverage on FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Research analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FTCI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Roth Capital cut FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $3.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $382.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $710,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,837,357 shares in the company, valued at $80,432,198.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cook sold 50,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $333,316.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 691,217 shares of company stock worth $2,729,545.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.