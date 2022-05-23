NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $705.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.47 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered NortonLifeLock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.20.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,993. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 676.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

