NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.39-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $785.00 million-$810.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $783.54 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ NVEE traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.66. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,946. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $86.44 and a fifty-two week high of $141.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $188.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $365,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $1,109,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,941,493.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,590 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,124,000 after buying an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 65.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

