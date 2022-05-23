NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $280.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $350.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 67.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVDA. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.79.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock opened at $166.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $486.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $148.69 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.30.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 301.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,338,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,348,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514,931 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.