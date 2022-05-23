NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Lowered to $225.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $325.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.78% from the company’s current price.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.79.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $166.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.09 and a 200-day moving average of $254.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $148.69 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

