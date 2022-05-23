Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Insider David A. Wolfort Sells 5,000 Shares

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) insider David A. Wolfort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,248,553.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.45. 98,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,398. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $394.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.61.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.84. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $696.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 86.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 17.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
About Olympic Steel (Get Rating)
Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
