Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Insider David A. Wolfort Sells 5,000 Shares

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) insider David A. Wolfort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,248,553.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.45. 98,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,398. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $394.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.84. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $696.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 86.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 17.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

