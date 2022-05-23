Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Piper Sandler

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 158.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OMGA opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 15.23 and a current ratio of 15.23. The firm has a market cap of $129.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. Omega Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62.

Omega Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OMGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMGA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Omega Therapeutics by 137.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Omega Therapeutics by 175.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

